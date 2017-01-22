Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/21-1/22/2017
|
1)
STAGE TUBE: She's Gonna Be...Conway! SNL Goes Musical as it Spoofs Kellyanne Conway Interview
by Stage Tube - January 22, 2017
NBC's Saturday Night Live continues to tackle politics taking Trump campaign manager and advisor Kellyanne Conway's recent CNN interview and turning it into a Broadway-worthy CHICAGO musical number. Conway's interview begins with question dodging until she finally admits she's in it all for the celebrity. (more...)
|
2)
STAGE TUBE: Barbra Streisand Speaks at Women's March in LA
by Stage Tube - January 22, 2017
On January 21, 2017 during the widely attended Women's March in Los Angeles, Barbra Streisand spoke about truth and democracy and the future of the country to the eager crowd. Streisand called out Trump for the examples he is setting, 'children will listen' Streisand said. (more...)
|
3)
#BroadwayStrong Comes Out In Support of Women's March
by Alan Henry - January 22, 2017
Broadway came out in full force during the Women's march - with much of the community marching in NYC and others having made the trip to Washington. Marches were held around the world Sunday in protest of President Donald Trump. (more...)
|
4)
Playwright of Trump Satire Jon Robin Baitz Assaulted by Trump Supporter
by Julie Musbach - January 22, 2017
According to Vanity Fair, Playwright Jon Robin Baitz was assaulted by a Trump supporter in Washington, DC on Friday night. Baitz was in town to participate in the women's march on the 21st, and was having dinner with his husband and two friends. Baitz described a nearby table as full of 'exhilarated and pointedly celebratory, loud happy Trump people.' (more...)
|
5)
THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY to Receive World Premiere in Texas
by BWW News Desk - January 22, 2017
Texas State University Department of Theatre and Dance in association with Harrison/Bowman New Works Commission is proud to bring The World According to Snoopy, a revised version of the classic musical Snoopy!!! to the stage in February 2017. (more...)
|
6)
Brian Stokes Mitchell Responds to Talk of Elimination of National Endowment for the Arts
by BWW News Desk - January 22, 2017
In a recent Facebook post, well-known Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell made a statement about news surrounding the National Endowment of the Arts. Discussion has circulated suggesting the incoming administration intends to eliminate the NEA entirely. Stokes, who is on the board of Americans for the Arts, responded to this possibility in defense of the arts, and issues a call to action for arts advocates to recognize how important artistic funding is for the country. (more...)
|
7)
LA LA LAND Surprise Winner at London Critics' Awards
by Julie Musbach - January 22, 2017
According to Variety, this year's hit big screen musical LA LA LAND met with surprising results at the London Critics' Awards. Winner of five Golden Globe awards including Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and Best Original Score, LA LA LAND has been a force to be reckoned with on the awards circuit. (more...)
|
8)
STAGE TUBE: Brian Stokes Mitchell Sings Touching America The Beautiful Plus RAGTIME
by Stage Tube - January 22, 2017
Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell stunning January 20th performance of at Concert for America. Stokes Mitchell started with a touching rendition of America the Beautiful, then transitioned into his signature RAGTIME tune Wheels of a Dream. (more...)
|
9)
Oh, Goodbye! Flashback Through OH, HELLO's Broadway Run
by Marissa Sblendorio - January 22, 2017
Today, January 22nd, 2017, the Broadway premiere of OH, HELLO on BROADWAY, starring the two hottest voices in comedy today, Nick Kroll (Comedy Central's 'Kroll Show') and John Mulaney (Netflix's 'The Comeback Kid'), will close. (more...)
|
10)
BWW Interview: JITNEY's Anthony Chisholm Dives Into the Unknown
by Naomi Serviss - January 22, 2017
A mainstay of August Wilson's Pittsburgh 20th Century Cycle is back for another turn as Fielding, the desperate gypsy cab driver. (more...)
|
11)
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Broadway Stalwart Jim Walton
by Behind the Curtain - January 22, 2017
Rob and Kevin will bring some sunshine into your wintry days with one of Broadway's most well respected actors, Jim Walton (MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, CRAZY FOR YOU, THE MUSIC MAN). Jim pulls back the curtain on his life and career, including how a lie to Hal Prince led to him being cast in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, what impression can he do that makes even Rob admit defeat, and why leaving the stage door can be a humbling experience. (more...)
|
12)
BWW's On This Day - January 22, 2017
by - January 22, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)