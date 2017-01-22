Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/21-1/22/2017

by Behind the Curtain - January 22, 2017

Rob and Kevin will bring some sunshine into your wintry days with one of Broadway's most well respected actors, Jim Walton (MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, CRAZY FOR YOU, THE MUSIC MAN). Jim pulls back the curtain on his life and career, including how a lie to Hal Prince led to him being cast in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, what impression can he do that makes even Rob admit defeat, and why leaving the stage door can be a humbling experience. (more...)