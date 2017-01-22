Oh, Goodbye! Flashback Through OH, HELLO's Broadway Run

Click Here for More Articles on OH, HELLO

Today, January 22nd, 2017, the Broadway premiere of OH, HELLO on BROADWAY, starring the two hottest voices in comedy today, Nick Kroll (Comedy Central's "Kroll Show") and John Mulaney (Netflix's "The Comeback Kid"), will close.

The duo starred as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers that Kroll and Mulaney first began performing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere. OH, HELLO on BROADWAY is Gil and George's "memoir for the stage" - a laugh-a-minute two-man tour-de-force that's part scripted, part spontaneous comedy, and totally unprecedented.

St. Geegland and Faizon have spent their entire lives second-acting Broadway shows and could have not be more thrilled to have made their first ever Broadway bows. When reached for comment, George said, "This is the furthest dun'town we have been in years and we are not happy about it."

OH, HELLO quickly sold out an off-Broadway run at the Cherry Lane Theatre during the fall of 2015, prompting New York Magazine to declare, "For a few short weeks, Hamilton had a rival for the title of hottest ticket in town in the form of two old jerks from the Upper West Side." The duo played other sold out engagements in San Diego, Boston, Washington DC, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Join us, as BroadwayWorld takes a look back at this show's hilarious run.

Photo Credit: Luke Fontana

On June 26th, 2016, the duo from the Upper West Side made the incredible announcement that they were headed to the great white way! Watch the livestream, below.

While some theatre artists are certainly serious about their craft, there is also the undeniably glamorous side to starring on Broadway, a fact that hasn't escaped Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

So while prepping for their new Broadway show, OH, HELLO, the boys took part in a glamorous photo session. St. Geegland calls their new venture "a dream come true for the audience."

Faizon agrees, adding "We want everyone to pay full price to come to this play."

Watch the hilarious highlights from the photoshoot, below!

Before previews began in late September, Kroll and Mulaney met the press to discuss the show... in character. You can watch the entirety of the press conference, below, as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland got a lot of "organic applause" for their antics.

At long last, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's wildly popular alter egos, Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, made their debuts on The Great White Way in their acclaimed masterpiece Oh, Hello on Broadway on Friday, September 23 at The Lyceum Theatre.

BroadwayWorld was, of course, on hand for opening night. Scroll down to see pictures from the curtain call, as well as an inside look into the opening night red carpet.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





OH, HELLO has welcomed a slew of surprise guests during it's run , who join Gil Faizon (Nick Kroll) and George St Geegland (John Mulaney) every night for their cable-access show, "Too Much Tuna." Recent guests have included Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Alan Alda, F. Murray Abraham, Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Aziz Ansari, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, John Oliver, Jason Alexander, Geraldo Rivera, Edie Falco, Andrew Rannells, Jesse Eisenberg, Josh Groban, Conan O'Brien, Martin Short, Ralph Macchio, Ben Stiller, Fred Armisen, and The Apatow Family.

Who else has stopped by? Check out a salute to the show's various guests, below!

For example of what ensues when a celebrity makes their debut on "Too Much Tuna," check out the videos of what happens when stars Darren Criss and as Annaleigh Ashford stop by to chat with Gil and George, below!

To see what the critics had to say about OH, HELLO, click here!

