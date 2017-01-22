STAGE TUBE: Brian Stokes Mitchell Sings Touching America The Beautiful Plus RAGTIME

Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell stunning January 20th performance of at Concert for America Stokes Mitchell starts with a touching rendition of America the Beautiful, then transitions into his signature RAGTIME tune Wheels of a Dream.

The sold-out show featured performances and appearances by Betty Buckley, Michelle Collins, Lilla Crawford, Brian d'Arcy James, Sharon Gless, Judy Gold, Richard Kind, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Liz Larsen, Caissie Levy, Beth Malone, Carrie Manolakos, Stephanie Mills, Jessie Mueller, Kate Mulgrew, Julia Murney, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Piper Perabo, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Caroline Rhea, Alice Ripley, Chita Rivera, Shayna Steele, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ben Vereen, LiLlias White, Betsy Wolfe and more.

For those who could not attend, the concert was live streamed on http://www.concert4america2017.org/. A repeat broadcast of the concert will take place this Sunday, January 22nd, at 9:00pm EST on the aforementioned website.

Proceeds benefit several national organizations working to protect human rights, including the NAACP, Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP, and Sierra Club Foundation. Cornell William Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP, will attend the concert and be a featured speaker as part of Friday's program.

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! was created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley in association with Your Kids, Our Kids with the support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Additional concert locations for the Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! series will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.concert4america2017.org and follow @Concert4America on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica.

