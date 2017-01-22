BWW's On This Day - January 22, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
The Babylon Line
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
Rent
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Not That Jewish
Finian's Rainbow
The Front Page
Dead Funny
Escaped Alone
BU21
Nice Fish
Art
Promises, Promises
Buried Child
Yours Unfaithfully
The Boys in the Band
Yen
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
Lazarus
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
The Babylon Line
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
Rent
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Not That Jewish
Finian's Rainbow
The Front Page
Dead Funny
Escaped Alone
BU21
Nice Fish
Art
Promises, Promises
Buried Child
Yours Unfaithfully
The Boys in the Band
Yen
COMING UP: