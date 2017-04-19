Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Signs On for New Thriller ASSASSINATION NATION

Variety reports that Anika Noni Rose has signed on for the upcoming thriller ASSASSINATION NATION. Abra and Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young and Hari Nef round out the cast. Sam Levinson will direct from his own screenplay.

The film centers on "four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted, world-wide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker."

Rose's character is described as "an attractive woman with terrible taste in men, who has an unfortunate reputation in the conservative town of Salem. When the mysterious hacker outs her for her various affairs with the town's married men, she faces scorn, public ridicule and downright abuse from the outraged citizenry."



Rose won a Tony Award for her role in CAROLINE OR CHANGE and received a Tony nomination for the Broadway revival of A RAISIN IN THE SUN. She recently starred in the BET series, "The Quad" and will soon be seen on the big screen in "Everything, Everything." Her film credits include DREAMGIRLS, "For Colored Girls" and voicing the lead in Disney's "The Princess and the Frog." Her many TV credits include "Roots" and the Starz drama, "Power" while feature credits include "Dreamgirls,"

