Tommy Tune Among Honorees of The Voice Foundation

Opera and Broadway Stars to be Honored: Reri Grist, operatic and Broadway superstar soprano, Tommy Tune, ten-time Tony Award winner, Broadway royalty, and movie star.

Leadership of Top Philly Institutions to be Honored in Philly: Daniel V. Schidlow, MD ,Walter H. and Leonore Annenberg Dean and senior vice president, medical affairs, at Drexel University College of Medicine, KEVIN MCDOWELL, president and artistic director of the Academy of Vocal Arts

The Voice Foundation hosts the 46th Annual Symposium: Care of the Professional Voice and Voices of Summer Gala

The Voice Foundation's 46th Annual Symposium: Care of the Professional Voice will be held May 31 - June 4, 2017 at the Westin Philadelphia. The Voice Foundation's symposium brings together top vocal health professionals for a unique, interdisciplinary opportunity to share the latest advances in scientific and medical voice research.

On Thursday, June 1st at 1:30pm the Keynote Speech, Perception, Production and Pleasure: The Neuroscience of Music,will be given by Robert Zatorre, Ph.D, cognitive neuroscientist at the Montreal Neurological Institute of McGill University.

The G. Paul Moore Lecture, Mind the Gap, will be given on Saturday, June 3rd at 11:10 am by Sten Ternström, PhD., Professor of Music Acoustics at Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

On Saturday, June 3rd at 7:30 p.m., International & Metropolitan Opera star Reri Grist will give a Master Class to students and opera singers.

A series of hands-on VOCAL WORKSHOPS will take place at the Academy of Vocal Arts on Friday afternoon, June 2nd, from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. Workshop presenters will address a variety of voice-related topics, including body movement, the injured singing voice, classical singing, musical theatre, pop and the acting voice, in an open program that encourages audience participation.

The Voice Foundation's annual Voices of Summer Gala will take place on Friday, June 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Westin Philadelphia. The black-tie event will include the presentation of the The Voice Education Research Awareness (VERA) Award to two educators here in Philadelphia and an international opera star: Kevin McDowell is the President and Artistic Director of the Academy of Vocal Arts (world's premier institution for training young artists as international opera soloists), Daniel V. Schidlow, MD is the Dean of the Drexel University College of Medicine and Reri Grist is the sparkling star of the Metropolitan Opera and Broadway (original cast of West Side Story). Honored with the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Award will be Broadway legend, movie star and ten-time Tony Award winner Tommy Tune.

Metropolitan Opera and international singer Katherine Goeldner will entertain us with her lush mezzo-soprano voice.

In addition to these highlights, doctors, scientists, speech-language pathologists, singing teachers and students from across the globe will present new research about vocal production and techniques for the treatment of voice disorders. The Voice Foundation is the world's leading organization dedicated to the care and training of the human voice.

For more information, including the complete program, or to register to attend, please contact the Voice Foundation at (215)735-7999 or office@voicefoundation.org, or visit http://voicefoundation.org/

