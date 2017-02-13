The King of New York: An In-Depth History of Disney on Broadway!

Feb. 13, 2017  

Audiences have a final chance to "Seize the Day!" - tickets are now available for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!," playing in U.S. movie theaters for three days only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event features Jeremy Jordan, reprising the role he created as "Jack Kelly." Fathom Events partners with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring this spectacular stage show to the big screen, including special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.

Newsies continues a grand tradition of Disney musicals that began decades ago, when Belle sang of her poor, provincial town for the first time on Broadway. Below, we are honoring that tradition with a detailed look at Disney's stage adaptations since then!

The King of New York: An In-Depth History of Disney on Broadway!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • STAGE TUBE: Laura Osnes Welcomes BANDSTAND Home at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
  • STAGE TUBE: Newly Formed L Train Down Release BLAH BLAH LAND Parody Just in Time for Valentine's Day
  • STAGE TUBE: Stars of Broadway-Bound COME FROM AWAY Perform "Welcome to the Rock"
  • STAGE TUBE: Lena Hall Covers Justin Timberlake's 'Drink You Away'
  • STAGE TUBE: Carrie Manolakos Covers Beatles Classic 'Let It Be' for New Album
  • STAGE TUBE: Highlights of UMKC Theatre/The Acting Company's X/JULIUS CAESAR

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com