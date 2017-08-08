The Broadwaysted Podcast Sips and Swings with BANDSTAND's Laura Osnes and Corey Cott and Makes a Big Announcement

We've been anything but shy about sharing our love of BANDSTAND (on stage and captured in the brilliant Cast Recording!) and this week the Broadwaysted Crew ventures backstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre for a pre-show chat with stars Laura Osnes and Corey Cott! This week we're getting cozy in Corey's dressing room as we discuss the show that is NOT actually related to "American Bandstand" but IS actually full of depth, heart, and amazing music.

Laura and Corey spill about playing instruments on stage and the experience of creating a new role before Game Master Kimberly guides them through a bridal shower-inspired game called "The Showmance Game." Kevin and Bryan then face off with new packs of Lights of Broadway Show Cards in a game of Heads Up.

This week the crew also reveals the BIG NEWS that we've been hinting at and alluding to for the past few weeks on the show and on social media...no Spoiler Alerts here, but you'll definitely want to listen to prepare yourself for the amazingness that's coming your way the next few weeks!!! It's an epic episode with an old Friend of the Show, a new Friend of the Show, and a big reveal--so grab your earbuds and find out what the Band can't Stand!

Listen to the episode here:

Laura's Bio : Laura Osnes an American actress and singer known for her work on the Broadway stage. She has played starring roles in GREASE as Sandy, SOUTH PACIFIC as Nellie Forbush, ANYTHING GOES as Hope Harcourt, and BONNIE AND CLYDE as Bonnie Parker, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She also starred in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA on Broadway, for which she received a Drama Desk Award and her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Laura is currently starring in the hit Broadway musical Bandstand. Follow Laura @LauraOsnes

Corey's Bio : Corey Cott is an American actor and singer who is currently starring as Donny Novitski in the Broadway musical Bandstand. Corey has also appeared on Broadway opposite Vanessa Hudgens in GIGI and as Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical NEWSIES. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Corey has been featured in productions at the Pittsburgh CLO and Paper Mill Playhouse. Follow Corey @NapOnACott

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

