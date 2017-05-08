THEATER TALK Wins NY Emmy Award for Best Interview/Discussion Program

THEATER TALK, the series devoted to conversation about the world of the stage, won a NY Emmy Award as Best NYC Interview/Discussion Program at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences/New York Chapter's annual awards ceremony held on Saturday, May 6 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square.

Accepting the award, Executive Producer/Co-Host Susan Haskins-Doloff thanked THEATER TALK's home station CUNY TV and its production team, as well as Thirteen/WNET, where the show has premiered weekly for 21 years. She also expressed appreciation to public access legend Stephen Holt for introducing her in 1991 to "the brilliant and impossible Michael Riedel," her co-host with whom she created the series.

The series won in a field of eight nominees for its 2015-16 season retrospective episode, Talk To Remember, which included interviews by Haskins, Riedel and Jesse Green of The New York Times with actors Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Jeff Daniels and George Takei; directors John Doyle and Ivo Van Hove; and critics Ben Brantley, Elisabeth Vincentelli and Peter Marks.

THEATER TALK is jointly produced by the not-for-profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV. The program is taped in the Himan Brown TV and Radio Studios at The City University of New York (CUNY) TV in Manhattan, and is distributed to 100+ participating public television stations nationwide.

THEATER TALK is made possible in part by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The CUNY TV Foundation, and The Friends of Theater Talk. It airs weekly in the NYC Tri-State area on THIRTEEN/PBS and is repeated on CUNY TV, WLIW/PBS, and NYCLife. The series is also available online at theatertalk.org, cuny.tv, Thirteen.org and via iTunes.

Pictured: Co-Executive Producer Steve Doloff, Executive Producer and Co-Host Susan Haskins; CUNY TV Executive in Charge of Production Gail R. Yancosek, and Co-Host Michael Riedel celebrate THEATER TALK's 2017 NY Emmy Award.

Related Articles