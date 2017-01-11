Social: The Broadway Community Bids Farewell to President Barack Obama

Jan. 11, 2017  
Social: The Broadway Community Bids Farewell to President Barack Obama

Tonight. the nation took the first in a series of long and sad steps in acknowledging the forthcoming departure of President Barack Obama. As the current Commander in Chief took to the stage to deliver his farewell address, Twitter exploded with messages of admiration, sorrow, and solidarity for the man and his administration.

The Broadway community took part in the send off for POTUS, tweeting messages of support and hope throughout the address; an outpouring of love for a President and First Lady who were routine and vocal supporters of the arts.

In addition to regular visits to the theatre, the Obama administration has worked tirelessly to make advances in arts preservation and awareness. Through her work with the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, First Lady Michelle Obama has been a rigorous supporter of arts education throughout the Obama administration, building programs that nurture the passions, talents, and aspirations of the nation's youth.

Additionally, President Obama and his family also retain the distinction of their auspicious role in the history the musical mega-hit, "Hamilton." After witnessing the debut of the opening number, delivered by composer Lin-Manuel Miranda at a White House Poetry Jam in 2008, the Obamas were early fans of the show as its history-making legacy began to unfold. The family made several trips to the musical, in addition to choosing the show as the site of a fundraiser for the Democratic Hope Fund and hosting the cast of the show for a special performance at the White House. The couple also made an appearance on the 2016 Tony Awards to introduce the show's performance and celebrate its positive and lasting impact on audiences everywhere.

See how the Broadway community reacted to Obama's moving farewell address below:



Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

  • Social: The Broadway Community Bids Farewell to President Barack Obama
  • Broadway History Lesson: How A BRONX TALE Co- Director Robert De Niro Took A Hollywood Pay Cut to Make His Broadway Debut
  • 2016 Flashback: A Year's Worth of Advice from Your Favorite Stars
  • They're Beautiful and They're Here! BWW Picks 2016's Most Fascinating People in Theatre
  • Anatomy of a Showtune: Irving Berlin's 'White Christmas'
  • BWW Interview- Bullet Over the 'Bronx': Ariana DeBose Steps Out of the Ensemble and Into the Spotlight