Social: The Broadway Community Bids Farewell to President Barack Obama

Tonight. the nation took the first in a series of long and sad steps in acknowledging the forthcoming departure of President Barack Obama. As the current Commander in Chief took to the stage to deliver his farewell address, Twitter exploded with messages of admiration, sorrow, and solidarity for the man and his administration.

The Broadway community took part in the send off for POTUS, tweeting messages of support and hope throughout the address; an outpouring of love for a President and First Lady who were routine and vocal supporters of the arts.

In addition to regular visits to the theatre, the Obama administration has worked tirelessly to make advances in arts preservation and awareness. Through her work with the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, First Lady Michelle Obama has been a rigorous supporter of arts education throughout the Obama administration, building programs that nurture the passions, talents, and aspirations of the nation's youth.

Additionally, President Obama and his family also retain the distinction of their auspicious role in the history the musical mega-hit, "Hamilton." After witnessing the debut of the opening number, delivered by composer Lin-Manuel Miranda at a White House Poetry Jam in 2008, the Obamas were early fans of the show as its history-making legacy began to unfold. The family made several trips to the musical, in addition to choosing the show as the site of a fundraiser for the Democratic Hope Fund and hosting the cast of the show for a special performance at the White House. The couple also made an appearance on the 2016 Tony Awards to introduce the show's performance and celebrate its positive and lasting impact on audiences everywhere.

See how the Broadway community reacted to Obama's moving farewell address below:

Please don't go. #ObamaFarewell — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 11, 2017 Sigh. Goodbye, Sir. pic.twitter.com/FzENldXoNF — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) January 11, 2017 I was moved by @BarackObama the way I imagine people were by Dr.MLK, by Moses. Thank you Sir. Now WE must to get to work! #ObamaFarewell — Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) January 11, 2017 No matter what party you belong to, The President spoke a truth tonight for everyone -including The President Elect! #americanGreatness — Kenny Leon (@iamKENNYLEON) January 11, 2017 you heard him,

tie your shoelaces,

we have shit to do. — Alex Sharp (@alexandersharp) January 11, 2017 We'll miss ur thoughtful and steadfast leadership @POTUS. Thank you. What a speech. A long time before we hear something this good again. — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) January 11, 2017 Yes We Can!! #ObamaFarewell https://t.co/0LGQkpVgVY — Patina Miller (@patinamiller) January 11, 2017 U R the last President my mom & brother were alive 4 the last president we all shared so U will always represent the best of times 2me ??????? — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017 Yes. We. Can. Thank you Michelle and Barack Obama. Please stay in touch. #ObamaFarewell ??????? https://t.co/5QboCos8pY — Lilla Crawford (@LILLACRAWFORD) January 11, 2017 Thank You Obamas. — Adrienne Warren (@adriennelwarren) January 11, 2017 "Now I have a heart, cuz it's breaking." -Tinman Love you Barack! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) January 11, 2017 I'm not ok. #ObamaFarewell. — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) January 11, 2017 I wept when he took office. I weep as he leaves office. Obama: the greatest president of my lifetime. I mourn our country's loss. #yeswecan — Jay A Johnson (@Jay_A_Johnson) January 11, 2017 We have indeed been blessed Betty.I am beyond sorry for those who haven't been able to recognize this. #ObamaFarewell #grateful https://t.co/G9B5fxH3xb — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) January 11, 2017 What an incredible human being. @POTUS thank you. — LaChanze (@laChanze) January 11, 2017 Without question he remains the BEST... Thank you President OBAMA .. You sir will be missed ???? — Ben Vereen (@BenVereen) January 11, 2017 Thank you President Barack Obama. "You believe in a fair and just and inclusive America..." I will miss you. pic.twitter.com/oLfHtDNNOa — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 11, 2017 I'm watching Obama give his farewell address. We have been fortunate in him. 8 years of a good man. Now we have to protect this country. USA — John Patrick Shanley (@JohnJpshanley) January 11, 2017



