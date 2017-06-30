Social: America Ferrera, Phillipa Soo, Dave Malloy and More Sing from Hamilton for #Ham4All Part 4

Lin-Manuel Miranda is raising money for the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition via Prizeo with this #Ham4All social challenge. You can be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in LA, the after party, a meet and greet with Lin, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodation. Check out the note from Lin-Manuel below, and some videos of your favorite celebrities participating below!

Check out some past #Ham4Alls here! And here! And here!

Hamilton has crisscrossed the country-New York, Chicago, San Francisco. Next stop... Los Angeles! I'm thrilled to be back again with another great Hamilton experience, this time benefiting a cause that's not only at the heart of Hamilton but particularly close to me-immigration. I'm raising money for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which is comprised of 12 amazing organizations (for more, see below).

For only a $10 donation, you'll be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. In addition, you and a friend will attend what I promise will be a star-studded after-party. We'll also make sure we connect and snap a photo together. And don't worry about airfare or hotel - we'll cover that, too.

You can win with just a $10 donation. But if you want to donate more, you'll get extra entries, some cool Hamilton goodies, and more. It's my way of saying thank you for supporting the important work of the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.

The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition is part of the Hispanic Federation 501(c)(3), the nation's premier Latino non-profit organization. Launched in 2017, the coalition is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns. Coalition members include: ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service), Alianza America, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Immigration Equality, FANM, Inc./Haitian Women of Miami, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), LULAC Institute, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), National Immigration Law Center, Tahirih Justice Center, and United We Dream.



The Hispanic Federation works locally and nationally to empower millions of Latino children, youth, and families through three essential service pillars: increasing the capacity of Hispanic grassroots organizations, advocating for social justice, and providing direct programs that transform communities.

Check out the full contest details here!

ok @brittainashford here is #Ham4All thing! give at https://t.co/Y54YgE4raf and give to all good things and @gelseybell @anaismitchell now u pic.twitter.com/lPVNJytl5M — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) June 30, 2017

#ham4all challenge accepted. I challenge @joshuahenry20 @WallaceSmith007 and @thedanieb !! Please donate to https://t.co/z3eBYUqr8F pic.twitter.com/ZwyojU6QTA — Chris Lee (@theofficialclee) June 30, 2017

Ok @rainnwilson, here's my @Lin_Manuel #Ham4All song! Donate now at https://t.co/rf1SGwI5hy NOW I CHALLENGE @jennyslate!!! pic.twitter.com/4LI3Gg77b9 — Ed Helms (@edhelms) June 30, 2017

Immigrants Get the Job Done Coalition. Please donate! I challenge Stephen Root and @alittlejelee. #Ham4AllChallenge pic.twitter.com/N77suvWhlf — Alfred Molina (@OfficialMolina) June 30, 2017

I did #ham4all and now challenge my fellow cast members @donna_lynne_champlin @vrodrigueziii @mrpetegardner @scottmfoster @gabrielleruiz @davidhulldavidhull #ham4ham (thanks to my backup singers @aderck and @haileychavez) A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

#HamForAll challenging @common @SkylarAstin @OneVeronicaGirl and @WayneBrady @Lin_Manuel and a special guest! https://t.co/xZi8zjYL4A pic.twitter.com/buzaatFtIn — Utkarsh Ambudkar (@UTKtheINC) June 30, 2017

The @MissSaigonUS Tams take on the #Ham4All challenge. #Tam4Ham #Regram: @heynessie pic.twitter.com/9zGrajBTNv — Miss Saigon (@MissSaigonUS) June 29, 2017

Proud to support the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition! You're up, @simonpegg @RuPaul #Ham4All https://t.co/4Kz3NB1TLE pic.twitter.com/pqRXeAsol6 — Bad Robot (@bad_robot) June 29, 2017

Thanks for the nomination @StevePasquale ! I nominate @kelliohara and @jessetyler for the #Ham4All challenge! https://t.co/xcvkN2exUH pic.twitter.com/ftYATP3drX — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) June 30, 2017

My #Ham4All ! I challenge @unfoRETTAble @captdope -Donate, sing, post 4 chance 2 win tix 2 LA opening w/ @Lin_Manuel https://t.co/5rb4KYT5N6 pic.twitter.com/5UT53rSZtG — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) June 29, 2017



