STAGE TUBE: Stage & Screen Stars Send Up The Donald with TRUMP: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL

Need a late afternoon pick-me-up? Performers from NEWSIES, THE BOOK OF MORMON, FOX's THE FOLLOWING and more got together for a fictional musical imagined to be written by our 45th President, the Donald himself. Watch Funny or Die's TRUMP: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL below!

Starring Will Erat (Catch Me If You Can), Darius Harper (Kinky Boots), Jenny Pinzari (Pop Filter), Sam Underwood (FOX's "The Following"), and Valorie Curry (Lionsgate's "American Pastoral").

And featuring Marisa Brau (Showtime's "Billions"), Josh Burrage (Newsies), Ben Cook (Newsies), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Emily Essig (Feinstein's/54 Below), and Sky Flaherty (Newsies).

TRUMP: AN AMERICAN MUSICAl was created by Adam Blotner (Pop Filter), with choreography by Micah Shepard (9 to 5: The Musical).

