STAGE TUBE: Sierra Boggess Performs FANTOM Pense A Moi/Think of Me

Sierra Boggess is best known world-wide for re-inventing the role of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber calls her "the best Christine certainly." She played the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall (available on DVD). During a performance with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Boggess performed Pense à Moi, Think of Me, from the French production. Check out the video below!

Boggess was intended to perform the role of Christine in a French language production of Fantôme de L'Opéra in Paris in October 2016; however, following a fire at the Mogador Theatre on September 25, the production was cancelled. Stage Entertainment France's official statement explained, "Without prejudging anything conclusions that will later be made by the experts, the Theatre management indicated that it would be physically impossible to reschedule a show in 2016."

Boggess made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include the revival of Master Class starring Tyne Daly, It Shoulda Been You, and School of Rock.

In the West End, Ms. Boggess appeared as Fantine in Les Miserables, and she originated the role of Christine in Love Never Dies, the critically-acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance

