Photo Flash: First Look - Broadway's Bobby Cannavale Stars in USA's MR. ROBOT

Below, check out a first-look photo of two-time Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale's character "Irving," a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman, from Season 3 of USA Network's MR. ROBOT, returning in October.

Picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger, MR. ROBOT's Season 3 will explore each character's motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

Bobby Cannavale most recently appeared on Broadway in 2013's THE BIG KNIFE. His other Broadway credits include GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT and MAURITIUS.

From Universal Cable Productions, MR. ROBOT stars Emmy® Award winner and Golden Globe® nominee Rami Malek, Golden Globe Award winner Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, Stephanie Corneliussen and BD Wong. The series hails from writer and executive producer Sam Esmail as well as Anonymous Content executive producers Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

(Photo by: Michael Parmelee/USA Network)

