Photo Flash: Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan & More in FLASH/SUPERGIRL Musical Episode
The CW has shared all-new photos from the SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH musical crossover episode which will feature Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin and Darren Criss in a guest starring role as The Music Meister. In addition, the episode will feature the original song "Runnin' Home to You," penned by the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN) and the original song "Super Friends" penned by CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom and performed by Gustin and Melissa Benoist.
The Flash/Supergirl musical episode titled "Duet," airs on Tuesday, March 21st and is described as follows: "Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose SUPERGIRL (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her.
However, the Music Meister surprises THE FLASH and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can't cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end."
Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West and Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West and Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Candice Patton as Iris West, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West and Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Melissa Benoist as Kara -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Melissa Benoist as Kara-- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Darren Criss as Music Meister -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott and Darren Criss as Music Meister -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Melissa Benoist as Kara, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Darren Criss as Music Meister and John Barrowman as Malcolm Merlyn -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Darren Criss as Music Meister, Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: John Barrowman as Malcolm Merlyn -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Darren Criss as Music Meister and Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Chris Wood as Mike -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW
Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Chris Wood as Mike -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW
Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Chris Wood as Mike -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW
Chris Wood as Mike, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW
Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW