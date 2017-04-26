Photo Coverage: WAITRESS Celebrates One Year of Sugar, Butter, Flour and Pie!

Earlier today, the smash musical Waitress celebrates its first anniversary on Broadway with a gravity-defying four-tiered topsy-turvy celebration of all things pie! The four-foot tall custom-made confection was created by the show's pie consultant Stacy Donnelly. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the birthday celebration below!

New York Times bestselling author and six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave," Sara Bareilles is currently making her acting debut in the hit Broadway musical for which she earned Tony and Grammy Award nominations for the music and lyrics. She began a ten-week run in the show on Friday, March 31.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon