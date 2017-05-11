Photo Coverage: TimÂ andÂ Tyne Daly Prep for DOWNSTAIRS Dorset Theatre Festival

Dorset Theatre Festival opens its 40th Anniversary Season with the World Premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Downstairs, starring brother and sister Tim Daly and Tyne Daly, who will be appearing together for the first time on the stage. Downstairs, under the direction of Resident Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt, runs for 16 performances between June 22 - July 8, 2017. All performances take place at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset.

Downstairs is a thought-provoking family drama written with Tim and Tyne in mind. The World Premiere of Downstairs marks the first time that Tim and Tyne will work together onstage and the first ever that they will be playing brother and sister. Downstairs follows the story of Eileen (Tyne Daly), whose brother Teddy (Tim Daly) has decided to move home and live in her basement. Eileen's husband is less than thrilled about this. And Teddy is more than a little off his game. As the brother and sister struggle to understand their present and their past, questions of betrayal, disappointment, and madness rise and fall. Who is saving whom?

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

