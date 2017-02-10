SUNSET BOULEVARD
Click Here for More Articles on SUNSET BOULEVARD

Photo Coverage: The SUNSET BOULEVARD Company Gets Ready For Their Close Ups on Opening Night!

Feb. 10, 2017  

Acclaimed actress Glenn Close has headed back to Broadway to play the iconic role of faded Hollywood star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard, which won her a Tony in 1995. With tickets on sale beyond the reported closing date of May 28th, patrons will now have even more chances to check out the star studded production.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the opening night after party below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: SUNSET BOULEVARD Opening Night Arrivals
  • Photo Coverage: The SUNSET BOULEVARD Company Gets Ready For Their Close Ups on Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: Norma's Back! Inside SUNSET BOULEVARD's Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Students Head to HAMILTON for January #EduHam Matinee!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 14th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards
  • Photo Coverage: COME FROM AWAY Cast Lands on Broadway At Last!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com