Photo Coverage: Brian Stokes Mitchell Prepares to Make Solo Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

A veteran of 10 Broadway shows that have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tonys and most recently induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame, Brian Stokes Mitchell, star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will make his long-awaited Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut, June 13-24.

Stokes has been dubbed Broadway's "Last Leading Man" by the New York Times, adding that he "brings an unprecedented fusion of theatrical heroism, pop-jazz sizzle and emotional vulnerability ... Emotional risks abound ... (his) performances sustain a mood of vaulting exhilaration." He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious production of Shuffle Along. Join us for a joyously creative evening of glorious song with Brian Stokes Mitchell, including selections from his upcoming album, Plays With Music. He will be accompanied by a trio lead by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth. Brian Stokes Mitchell's solo debut at Broadway's Supper Club will surely be the special event of the season.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

