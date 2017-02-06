Photo Coverage: Brandon Uranowitz Previews THE SONGS OF WILLIAM FINN at Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut, February 8-11. Fresh off his acclaimed turn as Mendel in the Broadway revival of Falsettos, Uranowitz gets up close and personal with audiences while sharing songs by the one-and-only Tony Award-winning William Finn.

Expect everything from In Trousers to Falsettos to A New Brain to Elegies and beyond, as Uranowitz lends his unstoppable talent to a selection of work from one of our greatest living Broadway writers. At turns hilarious and soaringly emotional, this is one evening you won't want to miss. Expect a few special guests as well!

Uranowitz was Tony-nominated for originating the role of Adam Hochberg in An American In Paris. He was in the national tour of Rent and original cast of Baby It's You! His performance in Falsettos was called "warmly funny and convincingly neurotic" by the New York Times and "wholly endearing" by Entertainment Weekly.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

