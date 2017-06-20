Patrick Wilson Replaces Steven Pasquale in City Center's BRIGADOON
New York City Center announced today that Patrick Wilson will join the cast of Brigadoon this fall. The concert production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick's Loewe's classic musical, directed by Christopher Wheeldon with music direction by Rob Berman, begins on November 15 with a gala performance honoring Tony Award-winning producer and City Center Board co-chairman Stacey Mindich. An additional six performances will be heldNovember 16 through 19. Funds raised by all performances will allow City Center to make the best in the performing Arts Accessible to the widest possible audience by subsidizing affordable tickets throughout the year to programs such as Fall for Dance and Encores! Off-Center.
Wilson will perform the role of Tommy Albright opposite Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara as Fiona MacLaren.Brigadoon marks Wilson's welcome return to the City Center stage, having appeared in the Encores! production ofTenderloin (2000). He will replace Steven Pasquale who was previously confirmed to appear.
Patrick Wilson is a critically acclaimed and award-winning actor of the stage and screen and has tackled lead roles in major Broadway musicals, as well as starring in big-budget blockbusters. Most recently, he has been seen in A Kind of Murder and The Founder, and will co-star in the much anticipated 2018 DC film, Aquaman, opposite Jason Momoa in the title role. In 2015, he starred as Lou Solverson in the TV series Fargo, earning Critics' Choice, Gold Derby, and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Limited Series. Select theater credits: Broadway: All My Sons, Barefoot in the Park, Oklahoma! (Tony nomination), The Full Monty (Tony nomination), The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm (Drama League Award). Off-Broadway: Bright Lights, Big City (Drama League Award, Drama Desk nomination). Concert: Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall). Select television credits include: Fargo, Girls (Critics' Choice and Gold Derby nominations), A Gifted Man, Angels in America (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations). Select film credits include: The Hollow Point,Bone Tomahawk, Zipper, Home Sweet Hell, Matters of the Heart, Jack Strong, Big Stone Gap, Stretch, Space Station 76,Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious, Prometheus, Young Adult, The Ledge, Morning Glory, The Switch, The A-Team, Barry Munday, Watchmen, Life in Flight, Passengers, Lakeview Terrace, Purple Violets, Brothers Three: An American Gothic,Little Children, Running with Scissors, Hard Candy, The Phantom of the Opera, The Alamo, and My Sister's Wedding.
Tickets for the recently added performance on Sunday, November 19 at 7pm, will go on exclusive presale to City Center Members beginning at noon on June 21 (general public June 26) online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues).
The Gala performance on November 15 will be followed by a dinner at The Plaza Hotel (58th Street at 5th Avenue). A limited number of benefit tickets are available at $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000. Tables of ten are available at $25,000, $50,000, $100,000 and $150,000. For benefit table and ticket details, please call 212.763.1205.
New York City Center thanks The Frederick Loewe Foundation for its lead sponsorship in support of this special production of Brigadoon.
New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. For nearly 25 years, City Center's Tony-honored Encores! series has been "an essential New York institution" (The New York Times). In 2013, City Center launched the Encores! Off-Center series, which features seminal Off-Broadway musicals filtered through the lens of today's innovative artists. Dance has also been integral to the theater's mission from the start and programs like the annual Fall for Dance Festival remain central to City Center's identity. Home to a roster of renowned national and international companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (City Center's Principal Dance Company) and Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center was Manhattan's first performing arts center, founded with the mission of making the best in music, theater, and dance accessible to all audiences. That mission continues today through robust education and community engagement programs which bring the performing arts to over 9,000 New York City students each year and the expansion of the theatrical experience to include pre-show talks, master classes, and art exhibitions that offer an up-close look at the work of the great theater and dance artists of our time. www.NYCityCenter.org