Newsday Theatre Critic Linda Winer Resigns

According to a recent interview with American Theatre, longtime theatre reviewer for Newsday, Linda Winer, has resigned. She explains: "Newspapers have to go in a different direction, and I actually don't want to go in that direction. I hope I'm still going to be able to do reviewing, but I don't know. I'm not hopping to another job, for first time in my life. I don't have a plan. But I want to do more satisfying writing."

Click here to read the full interview.

Linda Winer received her BA, with honors, at Northeastern Illinois in 1968 and did additional study in musicology at University of Southern California. She is chief theatre critic of Newsday, where she also served as arts columnist from 1987 to 2004. She was the host of the "Women in Theatre" series on CUNY-TV from 2002-2007, and is host of the "Women in Theatre" DVD (available through Theater Communications Catalog, 2006).

Her writing has been published in the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Lear's, The Nation and American Theatre. She has won the Rockefeller Fellowship for the Training of Music Critics, the New York Newspaper Guild's Page One Award for commentary and reviews, two New York Newswomen's Club Front Page Awards, three Long Island Press Club Awards, the Society of the Silurians Award and first prize in both criticism and commentary from the American Society of Sunday and Features Editors. She has judged the Obie Awards, the Astaire Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, has served on the board of the Burns Mantle theater yearbook, "Best Plays," since 2001 and been a member of the New York Drama Critics Circle since 1983. She teaches at the Eugene O'Neill Center, has served on the Pulitzer Prize nominating juries, and has judged the Pulitzer Prize for drama eight times, five times as panel chair. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northeastern Illinois University and was Distinguished Alumna of 2013.

Related Articles