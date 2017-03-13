National Theater's ANGELS IN AMERICA and OBSESSION Coming to U.S. Theaters This Summer

Love, temptation and fear will captivate moviegoers as Fathom Events, BY Experience and National Theatre Live partner to bring the best of the stage to U.S. cinemas with "NT LIVE: Obsession" on May 11 and "NT LIVE: Angels in America" on July 20 and 27, all captured live each day.

Tickets for "NT LIVE: Obsession" and "NT LIVE: Angels in America" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 500 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Obsession" features Jude Law ("The Young Pope") in a tale of adultery and crime full of passion and destruction in this one-night event on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Law stars as the handsome, down-on-his-luck Gino in the new stage adaptation of Visconti's penetrating social drama directed by Tony Award-winner Ivo Van Hove ("Hedda Gabler," "A View from the Bridge"). Drifter Gino encounters Giuseppe and his much younger, trapped wife Giovanna at their roadside restaurant and petrol station. He and Giovanna are so irresistibly attracted to one another they begin an affair while plotting to murder her husband. But the crime does not unite them in this chilling story where passion can lead only to destruction. Broadcast from the prestigious Barbican Theatre, "Obsession" marks Law's first London theatre performance in four years.

Andrew Garfield ("Silence," "Hacksaw Ridge") stars in "Angels in America," a story set in New York during the 1980s AIDS crisis in a conservative America, as people fight for their lives. "Angels in America" will be broadcast in two parts; "Part 1: Millennium Approaches" on Thursday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. local time and "Part 2: Perestroika" on Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Andrew Garfield plays Prior Walter alongside cast including Denise Gough ("People, Places and Things"), Nathan Lane ("The Producers"), James McArdle ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") and Russell Tovey ("The Pass").

This new staging of Tony Kushner's multi award-winning two-part play is directed by Olivier and Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott ("The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" and "War Horse"). "Part One: Millennium Approaches" was first performed at the National Theatre in 1992 and was followed by "Part Two: Perestroika" the following year.

"National Theatre Live continues to make some of the best stage shows with the biggest names accessible to cinema audiences," Fathom Events Vice President of Programming Kymberli Frueh said. "Theatre fans of all kinds will appreciate these two compelling shows from the 'best seats in the house' - at their local movie theater."

About Fathom Events Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live, sporting events like Copa America Centenario, concerts with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics film series and inspirational events such as To Joey With Love and Kirk Cameron's Revive US. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 896 locations and 1,383 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About BY Experience BY Experience kicked off the digital revolution of live events to movie theaters and other locations globally with David Bowie's 2003 Reality album launch and since then, over 30 million tickets have been sold worldwide for cinema events BY Experience has distributed globally. Current cinema series credits: Distribution Representative, The Met: Live in HD (Worldwide; since 2006), the UK's National Theatre Live (Ex-UK; since 2009), Bolshoi Ballet (North America; since 2014). BY Experience has executive produced and/or distributed several diverse programs for cinema including numerous rock concerts, radio programs, fine art exhibits other special content events including national theatrical re-releases of classic and in some cases fully restored films such as "The Breakfast Club" (30th anniversary), "My Fair Lady" (50th), "Oklahoma!" (60th), and "Fantasia" (75th). BY Experience distributes to over 70 countries, to over 3,000 movie screens. www.byexperience.net.

About National Theatre Live National Theatre Live launched in June 2009 with a broadcast of the National Theatre production of Phèdre with Helen Mirren. The company has since broadcast more than 50 other productions live, from both the National Theatre and from other theatres in the UK. NT Live broadcasts have now been experienced by over 6 million people in over 2,000 venues around the world, including over 700 venues in the UK alone. Past broadcasts from the National Theatre have included Danny Boyle's Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller; War Horse; Man and Superman with Ralph Fiennes; and most recently Peter Shaffer's Amadeus. Broadcasts from other UK theatres include Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Coriolanus from the Donmar Warehouse; A View from the Bridge from the Young Vic; Macbeth from the Manchester International Festival; and Hangmen, Skylight, The Audience and No Man's Land from London's West End. The biggest single broadcast to date is Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch at the Barbican, which has been seen by over 600,000 people. In 2014 the National Theatre recorded its first production on Broadway, Of Mice and Men with James Franco and Chris O'Dowd, captured at the Longacre Theatre.

