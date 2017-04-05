Michael Keaton in Talks to Take On Villainous Role in Disney's Live-Action DUMBO

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Keaton is currently in talks to star in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of DUMBO. Keaton's 'Beetlejuice' director, Tim Burton, will helm the project from a script by Ehren Kruger. As previously reported, Colin Farrell and Eva Green are also rumored to be in talks for the film which will be based on Disney's 1941 animated classic.

DUMBO centers on a baby circus elephant who is made fun of for his large ears and is separated from his mother. Keaton, who also worked with Burton in 1992's 'Batman Returns', would play a villain, who buys a circus with hopes of exploiting the elephants.

The actor has recently appeared on the big screen in The Founder, Spotlight and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). He will soon be seen in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming and American Assassin.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

