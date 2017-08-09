'MY SHOT' Antique Portrait Exhibition to Open in L.A. Alongside HAMILTON

MY SHOT: Portraits from Hamilton, a collection of art photos of members of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, including Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry and Daveed Diggs, will be on display at the Diane Rosenstein Gallery (831 N. Highland Ave.) in Los Angeles from August 15-19. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The exhibition - a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), founded in 1986 and a California leader with national impact - is opening in conjunction with the long-anticipated debut of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical at the Pantages Theatre on August 16th.

Mr. Lehrer's photographs of the Hamilton cast is unique as he used antique cameras and lenses to shoot the original cast members' costumed portraits on the stage of Hamilton in NYC.

Mr. Lehrer states, "To bring a richness and timeless quality to the images, I chose to print them in classic silver gelatin, still the gold standard for black and white printing. All in an effort to echo, in a small way, what Hamilton the musical so brilliantly achieves in enlivening our own history in a way that makes it so relevant and present today.

Mr. Lehrer's previous photography exhibitions include THE SPECTRUM OF SEXUALITY at The Jewish Museum of Florida, Robert Miller Gallery in NYC and Baltimore Museum; along with BECOMING VISIBLE at the Jewish Museum of Art in Philadelphia and Robert Miller Gallery in NYC, and PROVOCATION at Powerhouse Arena in Brooklyn, NY.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

For more about the gallery, go to www.dianerosenstein.com, and for information about Hamilton, visit www.hamiltononbroadway.com.

Photo © J.Lehrer

