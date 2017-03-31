Let It Snow! FROZEN Producer Dishes on What's Next for the Franchise

Disney is hard at work figuring out what comes next for the Frozen franchise. Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to the film's producer, Peter Del Vecho, and asked him to ask how are things coming along on the highly anticipated sequel.

"We're working hard on it," Del Vecho says. "We're in the development writing process and are very excited by it. Like all movies, it will evolve."

The producer also elaborated on how the film's story will act as something of a backstory on the original, he said, "Now that we've been involved in it for awhile, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel."

There is no release date for Frozen 2 as of yet, but industry insiders suspect it won't be ready for the public until after 2019.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature "Frozen" launched a worldwide phenomenon in 2013, BECOMING the highest-grossing animated feature ever released with more than $1.27 billion in global box office. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, written by Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, "Frozen" has received multiple honors, including two Academy Awards®, the Golden Globe®, BAFTA® Award, PGA Award, five Annie Awards and two Grammy® Awards, as well as the Japan Academy Prize for Best Foreign Film, BECOMING the first animated film in history to win this award.

"Frozen" was one of the biggest home entertainment successes of the last decade, and the film's quadruple Platinum soundtrack, featuring the Oscar®-winning song "Let It Go," has sold over 10 million units worldwide and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1. The adventures of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven continued in 2015's "Frozen Fever," a Walt Disney Animation Studios short film created by the original "Frozen" team, who are also working on a feature sequel.

Disney Theatrical Group has announced that a musical stage show will arrive on Broadway in spring 2018, with music and lyrics by "Frozen" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by "Frozen" writer-director Jennifer Lee.

Related Articles