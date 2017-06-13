Laura Benanti to Return as Melania Trump on Tonight's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT?

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Last July, Broadway's Laura Benanti took advantage of her eerie resemblance to Melania Trump and appeared in a hilarious sketch on CBS's LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert. (check it out below!) During the bit, Benanti mocked Ms. Trump's RNC speech, which many believed had been plagiarized from an earlier speech made by Michelle Obama.



She will return to the role this evening after Benanti turned to Twitter to tease an appearance as 'Melania' on the CBS late show.

Benanti recently made her return to the Broadway stage along with actor Zachary Levi in a revival of the musical She Loves Me for which she received a Tony nomination.



The Tony Award-winner can currently be seen in the role of Alura Zor-El in theCBS Action Drama, Supergirl. In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone. Laura also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie."

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, four time Tony Award-nominated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18.

