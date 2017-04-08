Kerry Ellis and Brian May Release Album, Official Music Video

West End and Broadway star Kerry Ellis got her start when Queen's Brian May brought her into WE WILL ROCK YOU, and the duo has been going strong ever since. With multiple album collaborations, concerts, and world tours, it's no surprise they would head back to the studio. Their new album 'Golden Days' was officially released April 7.

Along with the album comes the music video for the track 'Roll with You.' In an exclusive with Classic Rock, Brian May said the video was built very organically. "Since we played this song on our tour of Eastern Europe last year, we came back with videos of us performing it, using a neat device we'd cooked up to bring the audience into the mix. We were able to make a video from the footage we'd collected."

Ellis commented, "I just love this video, we had so much fun performing this song live on our last tour and so glad we managed to capture it on film, now we can share all the best bits in the new video."

'Golden Days' is a follow up to Ellis and May's previous collaboration on the album 'Anthems' and continues the rock/Broadway fusion that has come to define their partnership. The previously announced track list includes five original compositions, two by May, including the title track, and three by May and Ellis. Additional songs include classics such as 'I Who Have Nothing,' 'Can't Help Falling in Love,' and 'If I Loved You.'

Check out the video below for 'Roll with You', and find 'Golden Days' for sale on iTunes and Amazon:

Related Articles