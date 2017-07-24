KINKY BOOTS & THE BOOK OF MORMON Win Big in Sydney's Helpmann Awards

The 2017 Helpmann Awards were presented at a star-studded ceremony tonight, Monday 24 July, in front of a full house at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney on the set of Kinky Boots.

Broadway's Jerry Mitchell took home the award for best Choreography of a Musical, while Trey Parker and Casey Nickolaw took home the award for Best Direction of a Musical and Best Muscial for The Book of Mormon.

Celebrity Hosts for the evening were Tim Draxl and Jan van de Stool. The celebrations continued after the ceremony as guests enjoyed an After Party at the Grand Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Sydney.

The high-profile line-up of Presenters included Trevor Ashley, Jimmy Barnes AO, Joan Carden AO OBE, Penny Cook, Joel Creasey, Chloe Dallimore, Charles Edwards, Toby Francis, Wayne Harrison AM, Deborah Hutton, Dami Im, Barry Jones AC, Andrew Kay AM, Minister for the Arts Don Harwin, Emma Matthews, David McAllister AM, Tim McFarlane AM, Kate Miller-Heidke, Richard Mills AM, Kate Mulvany, Stephen Page AO, Graeme Russell, Brooke Satchwell, Garry Stewart, Lyndon Terracini AM, and Brian Walsh.

At the ceremony, the 2017 Helpmann Award winners were announced in the categories of comedy, cabaret, presentation for children, contemporary music, dance and physical theatre, industry, musicals, opera and classical music, regional touring and theatre. Awards previously announced and presented live on stage tonight included the JC Williamson Award® recognising outstanding contribution to the Australian live performance industry presented to Richard Tognetti AO and the Sue Nattrass Award®, presented toRob Brookman AM, which honours exceptional service to the Australian live performance industry. A special bestowed award was also given to Ross Cunningham for his significant role and contribution to the live performance industry as LPA's long standing Chair of the Helpmann Awards Administration Committee.

The Helpmann Awards were established in 2001 by Live Performance Australia (LPA). Chief Executive of LPA, Evelyn Richardson said "We are proud to present the 17thAnnual Helpmann Awards tonight. The breadth and diversity of Winners, Nominees and performances at tonight' s ceremony shines a spotlight on Australia' s world-class creative and artistic talent. Congratulations to all 2017 Helpmann Awards Nominees and Winners!"The Helpmann Awards are proudly supported by the New South Wales Government, through its tourism and major events agency,

Destination NSW. NSW Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council andMinister for the Arts Don Harwin said, "The Helpmann Awards celebrate Australia' s exceptional live performance industry and mark another remarkable year for the arts sector in Australia. This year' s winners have made such a positive impact on our artistic and cultural experiences, and I extend my congratulations to all of them for their wonderful contribution to the industry."

This year the Helpmann Awards Ceremony included performances from the musicals 'My Fair Lady' with Reg Livermore, 'Kinky Boots', 'Disney's Aladdin', 'The Book of Mormon' and 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' featuring Dami Im and the star of the show Esther Hannaford.

Additionally, Grinspoons' Phil Jamieson was joined by the cast of Green Day' s 'American Idiot' to perform "21 Guns", and Australian Dance Theatre performed a tribute to choreographer Tanja Liedtke with her International success ' construct'.The Sydney Children's Choir presented a piece by Sally Whitwell 'Lux Aeterna' for the In Memoriam and the cabaret circus hit 'Velvet' starring Marcia Hinesclosed the night.

The Helpmann Awards Ceremony was presented at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney on the set of Kinky Boots, with Jon Nicholls as Executive Producer.

