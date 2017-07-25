Julie Taymor World Theater Fellowship to Send 2017-18 Recipient to Africa, Indonesia

Renowned theater and film director and designer, Julie Taymor today announced the 2017-18 recipient of The Julie Taymor World Theater Fellowship, an expansive initiative offering exposure and inspiration to gifted theater directors (ages 21-29) in the form of one-year travel fellowships to Central/South America, Africa, the Middle East, or Asia.

Making the announcement, Taymor said, "This World Theater Fellowship is designed to allow young theater directors a year of open research and discovery outside of their own culture. Having spent four years in Indonesia commencing with a one year Watson Traveling fellowship in my early twenties I am fully appreciative of an experience that was both challenging and eye opening. In many ways it was the foundation for much of my subsequent work in the theater."

The recipient, Christopher Betts (Chicago), who has been awarded a $30,000 travel Fellowship, was chosen during an extensive application and interview process that began earlier this year.

Beginning in August of this year, Betts will travel to Africa for the purpose of studying theatrical traditions and practices through the exploration of performers and companies on the continent. He will begin his year in Bali, Indonesia where he will study masked drama.

