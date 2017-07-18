Is Robin Hood Swindling His Way to Broadway?

The New York Post has reported that a new musical adventure based on the tales of Robin Hood may be making its way to Broadway.

The musical titled, "Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure" opened to rave reviews last week at the Dallas Theater Center, featuring a book and direction by Broadway book writer, Douglas Carter Beane.

"Honestly, the reaction has taken me by surprise. If I'd been smarter, I'd have had ["Hamilton" producer] Jill Furman in my back pocket. I should be on the phone to Oskar [Eustis] to line up a slot at The Public Theater." Beane told The Post.

The simply told tale is set in a barn with a small cast of young actors, who also play the instruments in the musical. The score by Lewis Finn is contemporary (Beane describes it as 'a bit like Mumford and Sons'.) The show also features elements of puppetry.

"I'm stealing from every director I ever worked with," Beane says. "I've gotten e-mails from many of them saying, 'I'll see you in court.'"

"Hood" is set to run at Dallas Theatre Center through the first week of August. The Post reports that a set of Broadway producers will be heading down to Dallas this month to see if they might rob 'Hood' from Dallas to give it to Broadway.

