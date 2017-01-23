HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon Will Host Paul Rudd's All-Star SAY Bowling Benefit

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young announced today that Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon will be the guest host at the Fifth Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit to support SAY.

The event will be held at 7:00pm on Monday, February 13, 2017, at Lucky Strike Lanes, 624-660 West 42nd Street & 12th Avenue, New York City. The event will include a cocktail reception, followed by bowling with stars and kids from SAY's programs.

Stars currently expected to attend include: Erich Bergen, Emily Bergl, Alex Brightman, Alexander Chaplin, Maddie Corman, Nadia Dajani, Gilbert Gottfried, Jenna Leigh Green, Mariska Hargitay, Jeremy Hays, Peter Hermann, Seth Herzog, Cady Huffman, James Monroe Iglehart, Richard Kind, Alex Lacamoire, Keira Naughton, Greg Naughton, Michael Oberholtzer, Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Nicki Richards, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Betsy Wolfe, Frank Wood, & many more, as well as SAY kids. Due to Paul Rudd's filming schedule he will likely be unable to join us this year.

The Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds that help send young people who stutter to Camp SAY. Last year's event raised more than $160,000 helping children from families-in-need benefit from this life changing camp experience. To learn more and purchase tickets for this event, visit SAY.org/ruddbowling.

Guest Host, Brandon Victor Dixon said "I'm thrilled to have been asked to be this year's guest host. SAY does such important work and I've been a fan for many years. Helping raise funds to send kids to Camp SAY, is such a worthwhile cause, and I hope you'll join us."

"SAY would not be the organization it is today without the support of so many amazing people. We are truly honored that Brandon will be our guest host. He has been such an incredible friend and supporter and will be a tremendous host for this event. This annual Bowling Benefit helps raise crucial funds for Camp SAY - so we can award significant aid to children from families-in-need." added SAY Founder & President, Taro Alexander.

More than 70 million people stutter, including 5% of all young children, and approximately 1 in every 100 adults. "Young people who stutter often face fear, ridicule and bullying, and may eventually silence themselves to hide their stutter. They may also feel isolated and alone," noted Noah Cornman, SAY Executive Director. "This annual event helps kids and teens understand that stuttering shouldn't hold them back from anything they dream of doing."

The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY.org) is a non-profit organization that offers innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impact of stuttering, including: Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs; Speech Therapy, and Camp SAY. Camp SAY is a summer camp where everything seems possible for a young person who stutters, and where they develop the skills they need to communicate more effectively, build self-confidence and forge friendships to last a lifetime. This sleep-away camp welcomes children and teens that stutter, ages 8-18, and their young family members and friends who want to share an incredible camp experience together. Young people from across the country, and beyond, attend Camp SAY year-after-year. Learn more at CampSAY.org.

