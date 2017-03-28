Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast & Video: Joel B. New Welcomes Literary Associate Ben Coleman to 'Something New'

Mar. 28, 2017  

In Episode 504 of the Something New podcast, award-winning songwriter Joel B. New sat down with Ben Coleman.

Ben Coleman is the Literary Associate for Samuel French Inc. where he is responsible seeing and reading plays and musicals for this 180-year-old theatrical institution, among many more playwright-related responsibilities.

Additionally, Ben is a theatre critic, dramaturg, and producer. Ben regularly takes on various theatrical pursuits in addition to his work in dramatic publishing, and he has had the privilege to work for such organizations as: The Drama Desk (active member of the Award-nominating committee), The Signature Theatre, New Dramatists, LCT3, UnsungMusicalsCo., MCC, Astoria Performing Arts Center, the Princess Grace Awards, and numerous theatrical agencies and casting offices.

Ben has a Master's Degree in Theatre History & Criticism from Brooklyn College and a BFA in Musical Theatre from Syracuse University. @benreviews.

CHECK OUT THE EPISODE HERE:

WATCH THE LIVE PERFORMANCE HERE:

"Something New" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud Exclusive Podcast & Video: Joel B. New Welcomes Literary Associate Ben Coleman to 'Something New'recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and the New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.


