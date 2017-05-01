Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Christopher Hanke

Christopher Hanke, star of stage and screen, shares personal stories of triumph and frustration that actors experience every day, on this hilarious and heartfelt episode of Little Known Facts. Originally slated to go to medical school Christopher deferred to give acting a shot. Quickly after arriving in New York City he booked a job and never looked back. Be a fly on the wall as Christopher and Ilana share stories, sing, laugh and go deep!



Christopher is an actor and theater nerd. He most recently starred in the hit one-man comedy Buyer & Cellar in New York and Toronto, to rave reviews and the new play Perfect Arrangement at Primary Stages in NYC. Before that he ate the scenery as Bud Frump in the Broadway revival of How to Succeed... Other Broadway credits include: Rent (Mark), Cry-Baby (Baldwin)and In My Life (JT). Additionally, Hanke played Tommy Boatwright in director George C. Wolfe's Tony Award-winning production of The Normal Heart at Arena Stage in DC and starred as Claude in The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Hair in NYC.

Television is also Christopher's jam. He currently plays Devon on the new comedy series Odd Mom Out on BRAVO in it's second season AND plays Fabian in this new last season of Devious Maids. He was series regular Ryan Abbot on the CBS medical drama Three Rivers; had a recurring role of Stuart on HBOs Big Love; and has guest starred on Nashville, Major Crimes, The Client List, and Brothers & Sisters. Hanke also studies & performs improv with the UCB Theatre in LA/NY in hopes to make people laugh.

In his spare time, Christopher works as a professional guest teaching artist for Broadway Dreams Foundation, Broadway Artist Alliance, Making It On Broadway, and Broadway Workshop. He teaches master classes all around the country and works with BFA Musical Theater programs and BFA Acting programs at various universities. He is very very passionate about coaching high school seniors looking to audition for college acting and musical theater programs.

He has a dog named Grover. Not after the muppet. Or the President.