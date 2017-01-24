Elizabeth Ashley, Amanda Plummer and More Join James Earl Jones in NIGHT OF THE IGUANA at A.R.T.

As previously announced, A.R.T. will welcome stage and screen legend James Earl Jones for its production of the Tennessee Williams play THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, running February 18 - March 18, 2017 in Cambridge.

Just added to the cast are Amanda Plummer (Broadway's Pygmalion, Agnes of God, A Taste of Honey), Elizabeth Ashley (Broadway's You Can't Take It With You, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Remo Airaldi (Off-Broadway's Cirque du Soleil: Banana Shpeel), and Bill Heck (Broadway's Cabaret).

Michael Wilson will direct, with further casting to be announced.

On the edge of the Mexican jungle, a group of troubled travelers seek shelter from a storm. Directed by Michael Wilson (The Trip to Bountiful, The Best Man), Williams' feverishly poetic 1961 drama follows a hotel proprietress and the scandal-soaked Southern preacher who turns up on her veranda. A Nantucket portrait artist traveling with her ancient grandfather, a bus full of fuming Texan college administrators, and a party of vacationers collide in this drama about how far we travel to outrun the demons within.

James Earl Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 and most recently starred on Broadway in The Gin Game and You Can't Take It With You. He won Tony Awards for The Great White Hope and Fences, and received Tony Award nominations for On Golden Pond and The Best Man. He received Drama Desk Awards for Othello, Les Blancs, Hamlet, The Cherry Orchard and Fences, Obie Awards for Clandestine on the Morning Line, The Apple, Moon on a Rainbow Shawl, the LA Critics Circle Award for Fences, and an Olivier Award nomination for Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Other theatre credits include Driving Miss Daisy (Broadway, London, Australia). He is an award-winning film and TV actor and recipient of three Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and a Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles