Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Casts Its 'Jafar'! SNL Alum Also Joins Cast

Disney's live-action ALADDIN remake has found its Jafar! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marwan Kenzari, star of the upcoming MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, will take on the role voiced by Jonathan Freeman in the animated movie. Freeman also originated the role in the Broadway musical adaptation.

Jafar is the vizier to the sultan of the city who schemes to use the genie for his own devious plan of taking over the kingdom. As previously announced, Will Smith will take on the iconic role of Genie, while Mena Massoud will star as Aladdin and Naomi Scott, his princess Jasmine.

In other casting news, former 'SNL' star and comedienne Nasim Pedrad has joined the cast as'Mara', a role created specifically for the new movie. The comedic supporting role is described as "the handmaiden and friend to Jasmine."

Director Guy Ritchie will helm the film which will feature a musical score written by Alan Menken and features six songs with lyrics written by both Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, who took over after Ashman's death. At this year's D23 Expo, Menken revealed that DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will pen the lyrics for the project's new songs.

Aladdin was released on November 25, 1992 and was the most successful film of 1992, earning over $217 million in revenue in the United States, and over $504 million worldwide. The film also won many awards, most of them for its soundtrack. The film is considered by many as the best film that came out during the Disney Renaissance. Aladdin's success led to other material inspired by the film, including two direct-to-video sequels, The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, an animated television series of the same name.



In 2014, a musical stage adaptation of the film premiered on Broadway. James Monroe Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as Genie.

