Disney Releases Full Version of Josh Groban's 'Evermore' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Today, Disney has shared a first listen to the full version of Josh Groban's all-new original song, "Evermore" from the live action film, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The song will appear in the film's end credits as well as the soundtrack. "Evermore," a soaring ballad performed in the film by the Beast (Dan Stevens) after he releases Belle (Emma Watson) to be with her father, is written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken ("The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin") and veteran lyricist and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice ("The Lion King," "Evita"). Check out the first listen below!

Disney's highly anticipated live-action film hits theaters on March 17th. The fillm is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

"Evermore" from the BEAUTY AND THE BEAST soundtrack is available now:

Download: http://disneymusic.co/EvermoreJG

Streaming: http://disneymusic.co/EvermoreJGWS



Beauty and the Beast soundtrack:

Stream Music: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrkWS

Pre-Order - Download: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrk

Pre-Order - Physical: http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrkP

Related Articles