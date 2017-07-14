Disney Channel's Corey Fogelmanis Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

We're thrilled to announce that Disney Channel's Corey Fogelmanis will take over BroadwayWorld's Instagram account today, Friday, July 14th to give our readers a behind the scenes look at the extended Los Angeles Fringe production of DOG SEES GOD, directed by Broadway's Jonah Platt.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

Worst First Kiss Productions is proud to announce a two-week extension of its critically acclaimed production of DOG SEES GOD, following a sold-out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The production, directed by Jonah Platt , will perform 4 additional performances at The Blank Theater in Hollywood on Saturday July 15th at 2pm & 5pm, Sunday July 16th at 6 pm, and Sunday July 23rd 6pm. There will also be a special Encore performance on Saturday July 22nd at 2 pm as part of the Fringe Encores Awards , which represent the best of the Hollywood Fringe as selected by venue producers, based on artistic merit and commercial potential.

Your favorite pals from the Peanuts gang are (almost) all grown up in this racy dramedy that tackles many of the real issues faced by teens today: sex, drugs, suicide, LGBTQ issues, bullying, and more. This unique production is the first of its kind: an authentic, contemporary take using only real teenage actors appearing as their teenage characters, produced entirely by teenagers.

The cast of DOG SEES GOD features TV star Corey Fogelmanis (Disney's GIRL MEETS WORLD, Fullscreen's PRANK ME), Joey Maya Safchik (Netflix's AMERICAN VANDAL), Chandler David, Gabriel Nunag, James Sanger, Rosey Murrah, Judy Durkin and Zoe D'Andrea.

WORST FIRST KISS PRODUCTIONS was founded in 2016 by four high school theatre lovers (Chandler David, Judy Durkin, Joey Maya Safchik and Charlotte Weinman) looking to expand opportunities for talented and dedicated teens, and to give the first stage kiss its due recognition. The company, which provides a professional outlet for performers, stage managers, directors, and producers between the ages of 15-18, looks to broaden the scope of plays presented by teenagers. All work tackles socially relevant issues and puts young people center stage (literally).

Tickets for the performances on the 15th, 16th, and 23rd are available here:

http://wfkdogseesgod.brownpapertickets.com

Tickets for the Fringe Encore performance on the 22nd is available here:

http://hff17.com/4475

Corey Fogelmanis is best known for his role as 'Farkle' on Disney's Girl Meets World. Born and raised in California, he is greatly immersed in the world of theatre, television, and photography. Starting his career at age 6, Corey has since performed in 18 productions around the country. His most recent performance was Worst First Kiss' production of Dog Sees God at the Blank Theatre earlier this year. In late 2017, he stars in PrankMe, a social commentary, crime twist on the Youtube prank world, airing on Fullscreen. After high school, Corey plans to attend college and continue pursing a career in television, film and theatre. In his free time, Corey enjoys photography, crying over movie scores, and going to the theatre.

Related Articles