First Look - Cheyenne Jackson Stars in Award-Winning Comedy BEAR WITH US

Comedy Dynamics announced today it has acquired William J. Stribling and Russ Nickel's award-winning comedy film BEAR WITH US out of Park City, Utah. Bear With Us is a modern farce about a guy (Mark Jude Sullivan) who attempts to propose to his girlfriend (Christy Carlson Romano) in the most romantic way possible, but his plan falls apart when a ravenous bear and a crazy mountain man (Cheyenne Jackson) stumble upon their cabin in the woods.



The film is a comedy of errors that takes a close look at how far we'll go to preserve our relationships. Reel Honest Reviews calls Bear With Us "a clever dark comedy, embracing old-fashioned screenwriting with today's sense of humor." The film won Best Feature at the Hill Country Film Festival and the Gasparilla International Film Festival, Best Director and Best Lead Actor at the Chicago Comedy Festival, Best Narrative at the Columbia Gorge International Film Festival, Best Feature and Supporting Actor at FilmQuest, Best Ensemble Cast at the Orlando Film Festival and more.



Bear With Us was written and produced by William J. Stribling and Russ Nickel. Comedy Dynamics is the largest independent stand-up comedy production and distribution company, producing Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History for History, Animal Planet's Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the new scripted comedy on Seeso, There's ... Johnny, History's Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2's Wild 'N On Tour, Hulu's Coming To The Stage, and MTV's Spooning with...Zac Efron.

Check out the official trailer below:

Cheyenne Jackson most recently appeared on Broadway in 2012's THE PERFORMERS. His other credits include FINAIN'S RAINBOW, XANADU, ALL SHOOK UP, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and AIDA.



The company has worked with a wide-range of established and emerging comedic talent including Kevin Hart, Louis C.K., Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Katt Williams and many more. Comedy Dynamics is available on most streaming platforms including: Hulu, Roku, iOS, Amazon, and Android. Comedy Dynamics has been named the TMT Media Awards' Best Stand-Up Comedy Production & Distribution Company for two years running.

