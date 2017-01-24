Broadwaysted Podcast Gets Magical with Tony-Winner James Monroe Iglehart

This week on Broadwaysted we are so excited to welcome our first Tony winner (Tony, Tony, Tony, Tony...) the wonderful and talented James Monroe Iglehart!

James takes us to a "Whole New World" as we discuss his experiences in the long-running musical MEMPHIS and his magical time in Disney's ALADDIN-from finding his own take on an iconic character to his night at the Tony Awards.

James and Bryan geek out about THE TWILIGHT ZONE (you called a physicist?!), Kevin chats about watching HOLIDAY INN live streamed on Broadway HD, and Bryan shares his experience seeing NATASHA PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.

We give shout outs to set designers on stage and on the recent live broadcasts of musicals and James accepts that he will always be covered in glitter. Game Master Kimberly leads the group in Disney "Plot Points" and then a new game called "Friend Like Me" (also known as "Good Advice/Bad Advice") with Lights of Broadway Show Cards! We ain't never had a #FriendOfTheShow like James Monroe Iglehart so make a wish and join us as the Genie gets Broadwaysted!

James' Bio :

James Monroe Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin. He also had the pleasure of originating the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC Credits include The 25th Annual...Spelling Bee and The Wiz. Film/TV: "The Good Wife" and "The Electric Company" (the Silent E Soloist). James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme. James will depart from Aladdin on Broadway in February 2017 and is set to take over the dual roles of Lafayette/Jefferson in the smash Broadway musical Hamilton. Follow him @jamesmiglehart on Twitter, @mrjmiglehart on Snapchat, and @jmiglehart on Instagram.

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

