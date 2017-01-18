Broadway AM Report, January 18, 2017 - A.R.T./New York, LaBute Off-Broadway, TROUBADOUR and More!
TODAY'S CALL SHEET:
- Billy Porter hosts the A.R.T./New York Theatres ribbon-cutting today!
- The LaBUTE NEW THEATRE FESTIVAL bows Off-Broadway.
- Kristian Bush's new musical TROUBADOUR starts in Atlanta...
- And Molly Pope returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with A STAR IS BORN!
NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:
- James Monroe Iglehart is headed to HAMILTON, and Major Attaway will take his place in ALADDIN!
- CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom will go CRAZY FOR YOU in concert.
- London's DREAMGIRLS, starring Amber Riley, is eyeing Broadway...
- We got a look (right) at the all-female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Highline Ballroom, shots from '75 YEARS OF STREISAND' in D.C., pics from SIGNIFICANT OTHER's meet & greet, and footage of A BRONX TALE on TODAY!
- Idina Menzel will tour at home and abroad this year.
- Lin-Manuel Miranda says he would return as Alexander Hamilton for Oscar Lopez Rivera...
- THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT is now boasting more than 500 participating organizations.
#WednesdayWisdom: A word from birthday boy Mark Rylance...
"Great actors try to dismiss all ideas from their conscious mind in order
to provide an experience that is real."
- Mark Rylance (via BrainyQuote)
And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mark Rylance, who turns 57 today!
Three-time Tony Award winner Mark Rylance, who is currently appearing in London in NICE FISH, last starred on Broadway in TWELFTH NIGHT. Before that, he took the stage in Broadway's RICHARD III, JERUSALEM, LA BETE and BOEING-BOEING. He was the first artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe in London and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Among his West End credits are MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and JERUSALEM; he won Olivier Awards for both. The actor won an Oscar for his role in 2015's BRIDGE OF SPIES and recently starred in THE BFG, adapted for the big screen from Roald Dahl's work. Rylance received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and a BAFTA Award for his roles in the TV adaptations of THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and WOLF HALL. His upcoming film projects include DUNKIRK and READY PLAYER ONE.
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!