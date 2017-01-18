Broadway AM Report, January 18, 2017 - A.R.T./New York, LaBute Off-Broadway, TROUBADOUR and More!

Social Butterfly: Happy National Swing Day!

Tomorrow is Swing Day! Swings on the road around the US will be taking over @ActorsEquity's Instagram. Make sure to follow! #EquityTeamSwing pic.twitter.com/UbbKAJmeQl - Ask If It's Equity (@askifitsequity) January 17, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mark Rylance, who turns 57 today!

Three-time Tony Award winner Mark Rylance, who is currently appearing in London in NICE FISH, last starred on Broadway in TWELFTH NIGHT. Before that, he took the stage in Broadway's RICHARD III, JERUSALEM, LA BETE and BOEING-BOEING. He was the first artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe in London and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Among his West End credits are MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and JERUSALEM; he won Olivier Awards for both. The actor won an Oscar for his role in 2015's BRIDGE OF SPIES and recently starred in THE BFG, adapted for the big screen from Roald Dahl's work. Rylance received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and a BAFTA Award for his roles in the TV adaptations of THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and WOLF HALL. His upcoming film projects include DUNKIRK and READY PLAYER ONE.