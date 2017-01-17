Idina Menzel to Embark on 2017 World Tour!

BWW has learned that Grammy and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel is embarking on a world tour to 50+ cities this year!

The icon's voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's global box office smash "Frozen," in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," and in the follow-up short, "Frozen Fever."

Menzel earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner "Rent," and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in "Wicked." Other notable projects include "Glee" and Disney's "Enchanted." She embarked on a worldwide tour in 2015 that included Asia, UK and North America. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes the solo albums "I Stand," "Here," "Still I Can't Be Still," and most recently, "idina."

Her first-ever Christmas album "Holiday Wishes," released October 2014 on Warner Bros. Records, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart, broke into the top 10 on Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and received rave reviews. Menzel was most recently seen on Broadway as Elizabeth in the original production "If/Then," for which she earned her third Tony nomination.

For tour dates and more information, visit idinamenzel.com/tour.

