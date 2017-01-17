Meet BroadwayWorld's New Facebook Chat Bot!

BroadwayWorld prides itself on being first to market with new technology and today we're the first site in the theatre space to launch a Facebook chat bot - allowing readers to subscribe to having daily top stories delivered to them directly via Facebook messenger, along with finding tickets & more.

In looking for more personalized ways to interact with our users, we thought Facebook would be the ideal way to connect with the biggest Broadway fans. Theatre aficionados want to always be the first to know the biggest stories - and now you can make sure you never miss one.

Messaging BroadwayWorld on Facebook will pull up a menu of options that include a subscription option which if selected will get you only our top content delivered to your Messenger inbox as it's posted. (Top content meaning the most buzzworthy stories, aka the content you see in our news slider.)

In addition to getting you the top news, our new Facebook bot can help you with ticket deals, filing abuse reports, updating the BroadwayWorld database, submitting article corrections, and searching BroadwayWorld for the latest news on any celebrity, show, or related topics!

Have any ideas or suggestions for more ways we can connect with you? Let us know via messenger! You can test it our for yourself below!



Test it for yourself! Send us a message!















