Jan. 17, 2017  
Jennifer Holliday Releases Track to Benefit BC/EFA

Jennifer Holliday was recently thrust into the national spotlight by her refusal to sing at an Inaugural event for President-elect Donald Trump. Her struggle with the decision articulated the desire to be a patriotic voice of hope in these troubling times while not condoning the normalization of Trump's views and behavior.

To help raise her voice of hope, Broadway Records, songwriter Lewis Flinn, and Jennifer Holliday just announced that all proceeds from her inspirational recording of "Hold On" (from the Broadway cast album of Lysistrata Jones) will be given to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. This charity helps men, women and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. All these needs are anticipated to be even greater in the upcoming years under a Trump administration.

CLICK HERE to purchase the album and support Broadway Cares!


From This Author BWW News Desk

