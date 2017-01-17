Calling All Theatre-Lovers! BroadwayWorld Is on the Hunt for Our Next Big TV Star!

Jan. 17, 2017  

Over the last twelve years, BroadwayWorld has been bringing you quality entertainment from some of the best in the business. From Richard Ridge's backstage chats with Broadway's brightest to phone call hysterics with Randy Rainbow; cooking with the stars to remodeling for the stars; deconstructing dance numbers to breaking down vocals. You've seen it all here at BroadwayWorld. Now we're looking for our next exclusive series, and YOU could be the star of BWW TV!

Think you'd be the perfect host, but don't know how to edit? Think you're a master of camera work, but prefer to stay behind the scenes? If you have an idea for a BWW TV series, we want to hear about it. Send a video sample (or even just your concept) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line: "BWW TV."

Need inspiration? Check out just a few of our current series and let your imagination go wild!


From This Author BWW News Desk

