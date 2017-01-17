STAGE TUBE: Jennifer Holliday Gives Moving Tribute to Civil Rights on The View

Jennifer Holliday stopped by this week's THE VIEW on ABC and opened up about why she accepted the invitation to perform at Trump's inauguration and the decision to ultimately back out. 'I'm an artist and I love America,' she said on her initial choice to take part. The singer didn't expect all the backlash and instant bullying that followed. She canceled her performance calling it a 'lapse in judgement.' Following the segment with the panel. the singer took to the stage to perform a moving tribute to the Civil Rights movement, reflecting on our nation's history and sending a message of hope for the future. See video of the performance below:

.@LadyJHOLLIDAY performs a civil rights-era classic with a message of unity and looking to our future, 'Come Sunday.' pic.twitter.com/tpvaNx0rac — The View (@TheView) January 17, 2017



