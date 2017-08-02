Brittain Ashford Confirms GREAT COMET Return; Who Will Play Pierre?

Brittain Ashford took to social media to confirm she will be returning to THE GREAT COMET following Ingrid Michaelson's departure from the production. Rumors have been circulating about the fate of the show following the controversy of replacing Okieriete Onaodowan with Mandy Patinkin - who withdrew from the production following the outcry.

"My understanding of the show's request that I step into the show is not as it has been portrayed and I would never accept a role knowing it would harm another actor," Mr. Patinkin said. "I hear what members of the community have said and I agree with them. I am a huge fan of Oak and I will, therefore, not be appearing in the show." said Patinkin to The New York Times.

This seems to confirm that the show will continue beyond August 13th - Onaodowan's last performance date. Representatives for THE GREAT COMET were unavailable at time of writing. We'll update as more information comes in.

Looking forward to getting back to Moscow, first to see @ingridmusic and @OakSmash work their magic before rejoining the cast Aug 15.

???? pic.twitter.com/TGZmToI4wT - Brittain Ashford (@brittainashford) July 30, 2017

10 shows left. Then I get to see @brittainashford (the reason I wanted to be in the show) up there again. Can't wait to see you shine lady. - Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) July 30, 2017

Created by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).

The current cast of THE GREAT COMET also includes Ingrid Michaelson as 'Sonya' (through August 13 only), Courtney Bassett as 'Mary,' Nicholas Belton as 'Andrey/Bolkonsky,' Nick Choksi as 'Dolokhov,' Amber Gray as 'Hélène,' Grace McLean as 'Marya D,' Paul Pinto as 'Balaga,' Scott Stangland as 'Pierre' (standby), and Lucas Steele as 'Anatole.' The ensemble includes Sumayya Ali, Josh Canfield, Kennedy Caughell, Ken Clark, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Billy Joe Kiessling, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Reed Luplau, Brandt Martinez, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein, Celia Mei Rubin, Heath Saunders, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.

THE GREAT COMET features choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design by 2017 Tony Award, Drama Desk and OCC winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by 2017 Tony Award, Drama Desk and OCC winner Bradley King, sound design by 2017 Drama Desk winner Nicholas Pope, music supervision by Sonny Paladino, musical direction by Rick Hip-Flores, casting by Stewart/Whitley, and production stage management by Karyn Meek.

Related Articles