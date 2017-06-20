Breaking: John Cariani, Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub Will Lead THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway; Full Cast Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

Producers announced today initial casting for the Broadway production of the critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT, arriving on Broadway in Fall 2017 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

THE BAND'S VISIT will feature Katrina Lenk (Indecent) as "Dina," Tony Shalhoub (The Price) as "Tewfiq," John Cariani (Something Rotten!) as "Itzik," Ari'el Stachel (We Live in Cairo) as "Haled," George Abud (The Visit) as "Camal," Andrew Polk (Burning) as "Avrum," Bill Army (Act One) as "Zelger," Rachel Prather (Once) as "Julia," Jonathan Raviv (Martyrs Street) as "Sammy," Sharone Sayegh (Mamma Mia!) as "Anna," Kristen Sieh (The Fortress of Solitude) as "Iris," Alok Tewari (Awake and Sing!) as "Simon."

Musicians will include Andrea Grody (Music Director/Piano), George Abud (Violin, Oud, Darbuka), Alexandra Eckhardt (Bass), Philip Mayer (Drums, Arabic Percussion), Sam Sadigursky (Clarinet, Saxophones, Flute), Jeff Theiss (Associate Conductor/Keyboard), Harvey Valdes (Guitar) and Garo Yellin (Cello).

THE BAND'S VISIT will begin performances on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and officially open on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Tickets are now on sale.

Featuring music & lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee & Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics award winner and Drama Desk nominee Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT will be directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner and Outer Critic & Drama League Award nominee David Cromer.

The Band's Visit world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

The musical was named BEST OF THE YEAR by The New York Times, Deadline, Newsday, New York Post, The Hollywood Reporter, Huffington Post, The Record, The Wall Street Journal, The Wrap, Time Out New York and BuzzFeed.

The Band's Visit won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk).

An Egyptian Police Band arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music and laughter connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Hair Designer), Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Co-Music Supervisor, Musical Director), Dean Sharenow (Co-Music Supervisor), casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Final casting will be announced shortly.

