Backstage with Richard Ridge: From Olivier to Tony? How GROUNDHOG DAY's Andy Karl Found His Phil

May. 24, 2017  

Andy Karl may have only just begun his Broadway journey as Phil Connors in Groundhog Day, but his road to Punxsutawney was a long one. Below, watch as the 2017 Tony nominee joins SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld to chat about winning his first Olivier Award, getting through his pre-opening night injury, and so much more!

Winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Groundhog Day, Andy was recently seen on the NBC series "Law & Order: SVU" as Sergeant Mike Dodds. Karl has also won the Outer Critics Circle Award and has been nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards for his starring role opposite Kristin Chenoweth in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century. For his critically acclaimed performance as Rocky Balboa in the Broadway musical Rocky, Karl was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards. Other Broadway credits include the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Jersey Boys, Wicked, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer and Saturday Night Fever. Off-Broadway/NYC credits include Chita Rivera: NOWADAYS at Carnegie Hall, Annie Get Your Gun (City Center), Altar Boyz (OCC Award), Slut and Saturday Night. His film and television credits include "Forever," "And So It Goes," "Joyful Noise," and "Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods."

