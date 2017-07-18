Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: COME FROM AWAY's Jenn Colella & Astrid Van Wieren Whip Up On The Fly Blueberry Poundcake Muffins!

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
Jul. 18, 2017  

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you very special guests from Come From Away- Tony nominee Jenn Colella and Astrid Van Wieren. For the recipe for Katie's On The Fly Blueberry Poundcake Muffins, visit: www.backstagebite.com

Colella's Broadway credits include: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway: Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, Closer Than Ever. Regional: Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV: "Feed The Beast;" "Elementary;" "All My Children;" "The Good Wife;" "Rescue Me." Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). M.F.A. Acting, UC Irvine.

Van Wieren is a Dora award-winning actress for This Wide Night (Mercury), Astrid originated the roles of Germaine in Belles Soeurs, The Musical (Segal/NAC) and Fielding in The Colony of Unrequited Dreams (Artistic Fraud). She also originated roles in Myth of The Ostrich (Toronto Fringe); The Way Back to Thursday (Theatre Passe Muraille) and Baal - a rock 'n roll play (Mercury).

Click Here to Watch the Video!




 

